USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback is spiking to fresh November highs ahead of FOMC

- USD/CAD is spiking to new monthly highs above the 1.3300 handle ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3310/1.3331 resistance zone .
USD/CAD daily chart
The loonie on the daily chart is spiking up above the 1.3300 handle above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The FOMC minutes will be released at 19:00 GMT this Wednesday.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3310/1.3331 resistance zone (near the October high) while trading above the main SMAs. A break above the October highs can lead to further strength towards the 1.3352 and 1.3435 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.3276 and 1.3240 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3319
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3169
|Daily SMA50
|1.3212
|Daily SMA100
|1.3203
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3429
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises
EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains
The stock market is unhappy about more than the faltering trade deal. It didn't like that some retailers are posting bad sales, like Home Depot and Kohls, even though online retailers are still going gangbusters.