USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback is spiking to fresh November highs ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is spiking to new monthly highs above the 1.3300 handle ahead of the FOMC minutes.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3310/1.3331 resistance zone . 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

The loonie on the daily chart is spiking up above the 1.3300 handle above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The FOMC minutes will be released at 19:00 GMT this Wednesday. 

 

 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3310/1.3331 resistance zone (near the October high) while trading above the main SMAs. A break above the October highs can lead to further strength towards the  1.3352 and 1.3435 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.3276 and 1.3240 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3319
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.3271
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3169
Daily SMA50 1.3212
Daily SMA100 1.3203
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3274
Previous Daily Low 1.3156
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3429

 

 

 

 

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises

EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.

Gold News

Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains

Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains

The stock market is unhappy about more than the faltering trade deal. It didn't like that some retailers are posting bad sales, like Home Depot and Kohls, even though online retailers are still going gangbusters.

Read more

