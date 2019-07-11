USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback is sidelined near multi-month lows, sub-1.3080

  • USD/CAD is looking for directions as the market is hovering near the lows.
  • Support is seen at the 1.3040 and 1.3016 levels.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading near multi-month lows as the market is trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).


USD/CAD 4-hour chart

The market is trading just below 1.3080 and its main SMAs. The level to beat for bears is 1.3040 support followed by 1.3040 and 1.3016, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading sideways below the 100 and 200 SMAs. Resistances are seen near 1.3080, 1.3100 and 1.3150, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3072
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3304
Daily SMA50 1.3392
Daily SMA100 1.3354
Daily SMA200 1.3291
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3144
Previous Daily Low 1.3062
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2965
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

