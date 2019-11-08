USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback holding to 3-week highs above 1.3200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading at levels not seen since mid-October.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3230 resistance. 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The Loonie on the daily chart is rising above the 1.3200 handle and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Friday, the market spiked to its highest since mid-October.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs adding strength to the bull case. Buyers should break above the 1.3230 resistance to reach the 1.3280 level on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.3212 level followed by 1.3195 and 1.3170, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3219
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3138
Daily SMA50 1.3213
Daily SMA100 1.3196
Daily SMA200 1.3275
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.32
Previous Daily Low 1.316
Previous Weekly High 1.3209
Previous Weekly Low 1.3042
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3118
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3238

 

 

