USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback challenging daily highs near 1.3150 as crude oil fall

USD/CAD is steady above 1.3130 support as crude oil is down.

The levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3158 and 1.3180.

Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone

USD/CAD daily chart



USD/CAD is advancing above the 1.3100 figure while trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Oil is down giving USD/CAD a boost.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart





USD/CAD is testing the 1.3158 resistance as well as the 200 SMA. A break above the resistance level could lead to 1.3180, 1.3205 and 1.3232 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart





USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.3130 and 1.3110, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3145 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 1.314 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3085 Daily SMA50 1.3261 Daily SMA100 1.3327 Daily SMA200 1.3302 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3165 Previous Daily Low 1.3115 Previous Weekly High 1.311 Previous Weekly Low 1.3016 Previous Monthly High 1.3529 Previous Monthly Low 1.306 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3146 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3134 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3115 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.309 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3066 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3165 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.319 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3215







