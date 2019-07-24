USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback challenging daily highs near 1.3150 as crude oil fall

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is steady above 1.3130 support as crude oil is down.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3158 and 1.3180.

Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is advancing above the 1.3100 figure while trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Oil is down giving USD/CAD a boost. 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart


 
USD/CAD is testing the 1.3158 resistance as well as the 200 SMA. A break above the resistance level could lead to 1.3180, 1.3205 and 1.3232 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart


 
USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.3130 and 1.3110, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3145
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3085
Daily SMA50 1.3261
Daily SMA100 1.3327
Daily SMA200 1.3302
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3165
Previous Daily Low 1.3115
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3146
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.309
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3215

 


 


 

 

