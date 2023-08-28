USD/CAD struggles to surpass 1.3600 on upbeat Oil prices

- USD/CAD consolidates due to improved prices of Crude oil.
- Investors await top-tier macroeconomic data releases from both economies.
- Chinese authorities reduced the stamp duty on stock trading; WTI crude oil strengthened.
USD/CAD holds ground near 1.3600 to continue its winning streak, during the early hours of the European session on Monday. The pair is experiencing downward pressure due to the retreating US Dollar (DXY) along with the improved prices of WTI crude oil amid optimistic market sentiment ahead of the top-tier economic data releases later in the week including United States (US) Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, the weekly Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Payrolls and Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Beijing took the step of reducing the stamp duty on stock trading by 0.1%, a move that contributed to the positive trajectory of Crude oil prices. Prior to this, investors had seen Beijing's previous efforts to stimulate the economy as somewhat ineffective. As a result, there was a call for the Chinese authorities to implement more targeted fiscal measures that align with the country's economic circumstances.
The WTI Crude oil trades around $80.50 at the time of writing. The Oil buyers currently focus on the four-day visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to Beijing. The primary aim of this visit is to enhance business ties between the United States and China.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, trades around 104.10 just below its highest level in more than two months. The retreating US Treasury yields are undermining the US Dollar (USD) due to the cautious mood after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell advocated for supporting "higher for longer" interest rates.
Powell also highlighted that there is still a substantial amount of progress needed to attain price stability. Given the prevailing economic uncertainty, he emphasized the necessity for flexible and agile decision-making in shaping monetary policy.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3452
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3389
|Daily SMA200
|1.3459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3569
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
