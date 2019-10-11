USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, below 1.3300 mark amid rising Oil prices

- The prevalent USD selling bias kept exerting some downward pressure.
- Rallying oil prices underpinned the Loonie and added to the selling bias.
- Investors now eye Canadian employment details for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday and refreshed 1-1/2 week lows, around the 1.3270-65 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week and was seen extending the previous session's rejection slide from the 1.3345-50 supply zone. The prevalent US Dollar selling bias kept the bulls on the defensive and the selling pressure aggravated further in the wake of a goodish intraday pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie.
Weighed down by weaker USD/surging oil prices
Despite the incoming positive trade-related headlines, the Greenback struggled to gain any meaningful traction and continues to be weighed down by expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30. Thursday's softer US consumer inflation figure further reinforced market expectations and kept exerting some downward pressure on the buck.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices rallied nearly 2% after the Islamic Republic News Agency reported an explosion on an Iranian tanker that set the NIOC (National Iranian Oil Company)-owned vessel on fire near the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. Experts said that it may be a terrorist attack and reignited fears a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, threatening global supply.
Apart from the USD/Oil price dynamics, market participants on Friday will further take cues from Canadian monthly employment details. This will be followed by the release of Prelim UoM consumer sentiment index from the US and might further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3278
|Daily SMA50
|1.3267
|Daily SMA100
|1.3245
|Daily SMA200
|1.3288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3348
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3413
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticking to 1.10 amid trade optimism, ahead of Draghi's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding onto gains. Optimism around US-Sino trade talks boosts sentiment ahead of another day of talks. ECB President Draghi speaks later amid criticism of his QE plan. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD whipsaws as Tusk sets today as deadline to reach Brexit deal
GBP/USD has hit 1.25, extending its rally only to fall back and bounce. The EU's Tusk set today as a deadline for a breakthrough. Earlier, the UK and Ireland stated that there is a pathway to a Brexit deal. Talks continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, consolidates below 108.00 handle
Positive trade-related headlines continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias/a modest pullback in the US bond yields capped gains.
Gold climbs to session tops, further beyond $1500 mark
Gold built on its intraday positive move and climbed to fresh session tops in the last hour, recovering a major part of the previous session's intraday downfall.
Forex Today: Trade and Brexit hopes lift USD/JPY and GBP/USD ahead of critical talks
The market mood is cautiously positively after the US announced progress in trade talks, and Trump announced he would meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He late on Friday.