USD/CAD struggles near 3-month lows, bulls trying hard to defend 200-DMA

- The prevalent USD selling bias exerted some downward pressure on USD/CAD.
- A modest pickup in oil prices undermined the loonie and added to the weaker tone.
- Investors look forward to the US/Canadian monthly jobs report for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed near three-month lows, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA.
The pair continued with its struggled to register any meaningful recovery and for now, seems to have found acceptance below the key 1.3500 psychological mark amid the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. The greenback added to its recent losses and was last seen hovering near its lowest level since mid-March. The upbeat market mood was seen as one of the key factors denting the USD's relative safe-haven status.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and seemed unaffected by concerns about escalation US-China tensions. Relations between the world's two largest economies soured further after the US suspended passenger flights of Chinese airlines in response to the dragon nation's move to bar American carriers from re-entering China.
Meanwhile, a modest pickup in crude oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. Oil prices regained some traction amid hopes that major oil producers (OPEC+) will agree to extend the production cuts when they meet on Saturday.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair continues to attract some buying near a technically significant moving average or extends the downfall to confirm a fresh near-term bearish breakdown. Friday's monthly jobs report from the US (NFP) and Canada will now be looked upon for a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3477
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3501
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3858
|Daily SMA50
|1.3977
|Daily SMA100
|1.3738
|Daily SMA200
|1.3463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3541
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3513
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3612
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.14 after ECB boost, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.14, the highest since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited. The euro is ignoring a plunge of 25.8% in German Factory Orders.
GBP/USD surges to highest since March amid USD weakness
GBP-USD has jumped above 1.2650, to the highest since March. US dollar weakness is prevalent ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls. Investors are shrugging off concerns about deadlocked Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Risk-on mood continues downing the dollar and yen, will Non-Farm Payrolls change that?
US markets are off the highs but the safe-haven dollar and yen remain on the back foot against all currencies, with EUR/USD getting a boost from the ECB and OPEC+ hopes behind an oomph to the loonie. All eyes are on the US Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a smaller loss of jobs.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI: Mildly bid above $37.00 inside immediate ascending triangle
WTI portrays another attempt to defy short-term ascending triangle while picking up the bids near $37.64, up 0.32% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. One-week-old ascending trend line, 200-HMA add to the support.