USD/CAD struggles near 2-1/2 month lows, just above mid-1.3700s

- USD/CAD remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a modest USD uptick, weaker crude oil prices.
- The price action points to additional weakness, possibly towards testing 100-DMA.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, with bears flirting with 2-1/2-month lows, just above mid-1.3700s.
The pair failed to capitalize on the early attempted recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3800 mark and drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The downtick seemed rather unaffected by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand and a modest pullback in crude oil prices.
The greenback was back in demand amid worsening US-China relations, which overshadowed the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated after the US President Donald Trump promised a strong reaction to China's planned national security law for Hong Kong.
China was quick to retaliate and threatened countermeasures against any US actions, which revived worries over the fragile demand recovery for oil. This was evident from a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tends to undermine the commodity-linked loonie, albeit failed to provide any respite to the USD/CAD bulls.
The pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction – despite a combination of supporting factors – clearly suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing 100-day SMA support near the 1.3700 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the USD/oil price dynamics will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3761
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3997
|Daily SMA50
|1.408
|Daily SMA100
|1.3698
|Daily SMA200
|1.3451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3986
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3757
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3867
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid hopes for a large recovery fund
EUR/USD has topped 1.10 as the EU Commission proposes a €750 billion fund, with €500 billion in grants. The large package is pushing German-Italian bond yields spreads down. US-Sino tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.23, bouncing from the lows. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1700 amid escalating US-China tensions
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, just above the $1700 mark. Worsening US-China relations should help limit deeper losses.
WTI stays below $34.50, prints mild losses in Asia
WTI recedes from intraday high of $34.44. Fears of record declines in global energy investment, US dollar pullback weigh on the black gold. API data, US-China headlines can offer immediate trade guidance.