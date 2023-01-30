- USD/CAD stages a modest recovery from over a two-month low touched earlier this Monday.
- A softer tone around Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
- Subdued USD price action holds back bulls from placing aggressive bets and caps the upside.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers near the 1.3300 mark and stages a goodish intraday bounce from over a two-month low touched earlier this Monday. The pair sticks to the recovery gains through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the top end of the daily range, just below mid-1.3300s.
Crude Oil prices remain depressed for the second straight day, which, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. An indication of a rise in Crude exports from Russia's Baltic ports in early February, to a larger extent, offsets the optimism over a demand recovery in China. Adding to this, expectations that OPEC+ will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week weighs on the black liquid.
The upside for the USD/CAD pair, meanwhile, seems capped amid the underlying bearish sentiment around the US Dollar. The prospects for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed keep the USD bulls on the defensive near a nine-month low touched last week. Traders, however, seem reluctant and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada on Monday, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing directional bets. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair, for now, manages to hold above the 1.3300 round-figure mark and remains at the mercy of the USD/Oil price dynamics. The said handle could act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3337
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3433
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3208
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
