- USD/CAD defends 100-day SMA and rebounds from a one-month low touched on Thursday.
- Looming recession risks weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven greenback.
- An uptick in oil prices could underpin the Loonie and cap any meaningful gains for the major.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers in the vicinity of the 100-day SMA support and stages a modest bounce from a one-month low touched earlier this Thursday. The pair sticks to its intraday recovery gains through the early European session and is currently placed just above the 1.3500 psychological mark.
A softer risk tone assists the safe-haven US Dollar to regain some positive traction, which, in turn, is seen pushing the USD/CAD pair higher. Despite the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China, concerns about a deeper global economic downturn continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. That said, a combination of factors might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being.
The minutes of the December FOMC policy meeting showed that officials unanimously supported raising borrowing costs at a slower pace. The prospect for smaller rate hikes by the Fed is reinforced by the fact that the US Treasury bond yields remain within the striking distance of a three-week low touched on Wednesday. This should act as a headwind for the USD. Apart from this, an uptick in crude oil prices might underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and warrants caution for the USD/CAD bulls.
Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, oil price dynamics could contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities. The focus, however, remains on monthly employment details from the US and Canada, due on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.351
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3482
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3598
|Daily SMA50
|1.3525
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.368
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3612
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3484
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3554
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3603
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3342
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
