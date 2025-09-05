USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 as Canada jobs slump offsets US Dollar weakness

- USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 after rebounding from a four-day low.
- Canada shed 65.5K jobs in August, unemployment rose to 7.1%, boosting BoC rate cut bets.
- US NFP showed only 22K jobs added, with unemployment at 4.3%, dragging the US Dollar and Treasury yields lower.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens on Friday after dismal labor market data, but broad US Dollar (USD) softness following a weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report kept USD/CAD’s upside in check. The pair is holding near the 1.3800 handle, rebounding from a four-day low in the aftermath of the release.
Canada’s economy shed 65.5K jobs in August, marking the steepest decline since January 2022, following a 40,800 drop in the previous month, and sharply missing forecasts for a 7,500 gain. While the Unemployment Rate rose to 7.1% from 6.9%. The Participation Rate slipped to 65.1%, pointing to broader labor market slack, though Average Hourly Wages rose 3.6% YoY, up from 3.5% previously. The weak report reinforced expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut rates at its September 17 meeting, weighing on the Loonie.
In fixed income markets, Canadian government bond yields fell sharply, with the 10-year yield dropping to 3.26%, its lowest level since June 24, as investors ramped up bets on BoC easing. The slump in domestic yields deepened pressure on the CAD, offsetting the effect of broad US Dollar weakness.
In the United States, the August NFP report also undershot expectations, with the economy adding only 22K jobs versus the 75K forecast. The Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.3%, its highest since late 2021, while wage growth held steady at 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY. The data drove US Treasury yields lower, with the 10-year at 4.09% and the 2-year at 3.50%, both at their lowest since April 7. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slid below 98.00, trading near 97.50, though USD/CAD remained supported as Canada’s deeper labor market slump overshadowed US softness.
From a technical perspective, USD/CAD is consolidating above the 50-day SMA at 1.3743, with the pair holding near the 1.3800 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52 signals neutral momentum, while a low Average Directional Index (ADX) reading around 18 indicates weak trend strength. Immediate support lies at 1.3740, followed by 1.3700, while resistance is seen at 1.3850 and 1.3900, with a break higher exposing the 1.4000 psychological barrier.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.85%
|-0.83%
|-0.87%
|-0.13%
|-1.13%
|-1.18%
|-1.04%
|EUR
|0.85%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.72%
|-0.19%
|-0.32%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|0.83%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|-0.21%
|-0.36%
|-0.19%
|JPY
|0.87%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.81%
|-0.18%
|-0.28%
|0.00%
|CAD
|0.13%
|-0.72%
|-0.68%
|-0.81%
|-0.94%
|-1.05%
|-0.88%
|AUD
|1.13%
|0.19%
|0.21%
|0.18%
|0.94%
|-0.15%
|0.03%
|NZD
|1.18%
|0.32%
|0.36%
|0.28%
|1.05%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|CHF
|1.04%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|-0.00%
|0.88%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold pushes harder, set eyes on $3,600 on weak Dollar
Gold prices now accelerates its upside impules and hit record highs near the $3,590 mark per troy ounce zone on the back of a disappointing performance of the US Dollar and weaker-than-expected results from US Nonfarm Payrolls in August (+22K).
EUR/USD pops to 1.1750 post-Payrolls
EUR/USD now trades with marked gains well above the 1.1700 hurdle on Friday on the back of the selling pressure on the US Dollar. Poor results from US Nonfarm Payrolls lend legs to the Greenback’s decline after the US economy added just 22K jobs last month.
GBP/USD trespasses 1.3500 on US jobs data
The resurgence of the downward trend in the Greenback motivates GBP/USD to accelerqtes its daily uptrend and breaks above the key resistance area at the 1.3500 barrier on Friday as investors evaluate the release of US NFP in August.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.