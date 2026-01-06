USD/CAD steadies near 1.3750 as US Dollar slips, Oil weighs on Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD holds ground after registering mild gains in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 1.3760 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair shows limited movement as the US Dollar (USD) ticks lower, with concerns about a broader geopolitical escalation easing. Markets are largely brushing aside tensions between the United States (US) and Venezuela.

The US launched a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday. US President Donald Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country. On Monday, Maduro pleaded not guilty to US charges in a narco-terrorism case, setting the stage for an unprecedented legal battle with major geopolitical implications, according to Bloomberg.

The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined for a third straight month, slipping to 47.9 in December 2025, the lowest since October 2024, from 48.2 in November and below expectations of 48.3. The data indicate a faster contraction in US manufacturing activity, driven by declines in production and inventories. Meanwhile, the Employment Index edged up to 44.9 from 44.0 in November, while the Prices Paid Index, the inflation gauge, was unchanged at 58.5.

Traders are awaiting a series of key US economic releases this week, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, for signals on the monetary policy outlook. The consensus forecast sees NFP rising by 55,000 jobs.

The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) could come under pressure as expectations of renewed US and corporate access to Venezuela’s vast crude reserves weigh on prospects for Canadian Oil demand from its largest buyer.

In addition, speculation around future Venezuelan output and a muted initial price response have heightened concerns that a sustained decline in Oil prices would undermine a key pillar of Canada’s external earnings and currency support. Meanwhile, the global Oil outlook into 2026 looks softer, with ample supply and more subdued demand expectations reducing the downside cushion for the CAD.