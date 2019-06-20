USD/CAD steadies near 1.32 following a modest rebound from multi-month lows

- Barrel of West Texas Intermediate rises more than 5% on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index extends FOMC-inspired slide, erases all of last week's gains.
- Coming up: Retail sales data from Canada and Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI from the U.S.
After losing more than 100 pips on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair continued to push higher today and slumped to its lowest level since late February at 1.3149. The pair, however, staged a modest recovery supported by profit-taking in the American session and was last seen moving sideways near the 1.32 handle, losing 0.6% on a daily basis.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback following the FOMC's dovish shift in its policy statement, which heightened expectations of a rate cut as early as July, forced the pair to drop sharply in the second half of the week. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing a 61.5% probability of a 25 bps rate cut in July and a 38.5% probability of a 50 bps rate cut, leaving the odds of the Fed keeping the rates unchanged at next months meeting at 0%. The US Dollar Index, which rose to 97.77 on Tuesday, lost more than 1% in the last 24 hours and was last seen at 96.66.
On the other hand, revived hopes of the U.S. and China taking steps to reach a deal and to end the trade conflict by officially announcing a meeting with President Trump and President Xi at the G20 summit later this month provided a strong boost to crude oil prices and caused the commodity-sensitive loonie to gather further strength against its major peers. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at its highest level of June at$57.18, adding 5.7% on the day.
On Friday, retail sales from Canada and Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI from the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus. However, the pair is unlikely to make a deep correction of this recent fall with investors remaining convinced of a Fed rate cut in July.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3198
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|1.3282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3398
|Daily SMA50
|1.3415
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3456
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
