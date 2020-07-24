USD/CAD stays in the positive territory above 1.3400, eyes on US data

- USD/CAD pair is posting modest daily gains on Friday.
- US Dollar Index continues to push lower below 95.00 ahead of US data.
- Crude oil rebounds modestly following Thursday's sharp drop.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level since June 10th at 1.3349 on Thursday but closed the day flat above 1.3400 as falling crude oil prices and risk aversion weighed on the CAD. On Friday, the pair seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.3421.
Escalating US-China geopolitical tensions and heightened concerns over a slow global economic recovery caused the risk rally witnessed during the first half of the week to fade away. The sour market mood also hurt crude oil prices and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 2% on Thursday.
USD remains on the back foot despite flight to safety
On the other hand, slumping US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the greenback to find demand despite its safe-haven status and limited the pair's upside. The 10-year T-bond yield closed the first four days of the week in the negative territory and lost more than 9% during that period.
Although the WTI is recovering and gaining 0.7% on Friday, the risk-sensitive loonie struggles to attract investors. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.15% at 94.65, forcing the pair to remain stuck in its daily range.
Later in the day, the IHS Markit will release the flash Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US. Additionally, New Home Sales data for June will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3423
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.341
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3558
|Daily SMA50
|1.3625
|Daily SMA100
|1.3842
|Daily SMA200
|1.3515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3428
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3518
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.