- WTI erases more than 1% on Monday to weigh on the CAD.
- US Dollar Index edges lower toward the 98 handle after last week's rally.
- The pair is likely to remain stuck in its daily range in the remainder of the session.
The USD/CAD pair posted weekly gains for the second straight time last week but seems to be having a difficult time setting its next short-term direction on Monday as it continues to move sideways near the 1.3230 mark.
Oil rally loses steam on Monday
The broad-based USD strength last week fueled the pair's rally. However, rising crude oil prices limited the pair's gains by boosting the demand for the commodity-related CAD. Heightened hopes of the OPEC+ introducing additional oil output cuts and the United States and China soon finalizing the phase-one of the trade deal last week allowed the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to add 2.3%. At the start of the week, the WTI is staging a deep recovery, losing more than 1% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the session, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil production in October at 10.3 million barrels per day was in conformity with the OPEC+ output cut agreement but failed to help oil rebound.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which capitalized on surging US treasury bond yield and the selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies last week, reversed its direction and now edges lower toward the 98 mark on Monday, allowing the pair to remain in its daily range despite the crude oil selloff.
With the US and Canada markets both staying closed on Monday, the pair is likely to extend its consolidation and stay directionless. In the second half of the week, investors will be paying close attention to Federal Open Market Committee Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimony.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3233
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3211
|Daily SMA100
|1.3196
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3168
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3326
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
