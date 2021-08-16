“Inflation data for July will be the key highlight in Canada this week. Barring a major deviation from June’s 3.1% headline figure (and especially if inflation remains above 3.0%), there should not be major repercussions on CAD, as the release should not materially change the Bank of Canada’s plans for unwinding stimulus.”

“Trudeau’sparty has seen a rebound in popularity during the pandemic and latest polls suggest it could reach the 170 parliament seats needed for a majority government at the September elections. This should be generally good news for CAD, especially if investors expect Trudeau to secure a majority in the parliament, although the magnitude of the FX impact should not be very significant.”

Canadians will head to the polls on 20 September after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saw his request for snap elections granted on Sunday. As polls show a potential majority for the current PM, economists at ING expect the Canadian dollar to take advantage of it.

