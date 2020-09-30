USD/CAD slumps to fresh weekly lows, closes in on 1.3300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD broke below its weekly range during the American session.
  • US Dollar Index slumped below 94.00 pressured by month-end flows.
  • Rising crude oil prices help CAD gather strength against its rivals.

The USD/CAD pair came under heavy bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Wednesday and touched a fresh weekly low of 1.3315. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on a daily basis at 1.3325.

DXY turns south amid month-end flows

A new USD-selling wave hit the markets in the last hour. The fact that there were no clear catalysts behind the USD weakness suggests that month-end flows came into play toward the end of London trading. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.16% on the day at 93.72.

Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by the strong gains witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes, is helping risk-sensitive crude oil prices traction. With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising nearly 1.5% at $39.65, the commodity-related loonie is preserving its strength against its rivals.

Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that the Canadian economy expanded by 3% on a monthly basis in July as expected. 

On the other hand, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis third estimate revealed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter contracted by 31.4%. Moreover, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institue reported that private sector employment in September rose by 749,000, compared to analysts' estimate of 650,000. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3324
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 1.3388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3225
Daily SMA50 1.3251
Daily SMA100 1.3451
Daily SMA200 1.3527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3419
Previous Daily Low 1.3352
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.342
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3487

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

