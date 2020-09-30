- USD/CAD broke below its weekly range during the American session.
- US Dollar Index slumped below 94.00 pressured by month-end flows.
- Rising crude oil prices help CAD gather strength against its rivals.
The USD/CAD pair came under heavy bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Wednesday and touched a fresh weekly low of 1.3315. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on a daily basis at 1.3325.
DXY turns south amid month-end flows
A new USD-selling wave hit the markets in the last hour. The fact that there were no clear catalysts behind the USD weakness suggests that month-end flows came into play toward the end of London trading. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.16% on the day at 93.72.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by the strong gains witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes, is helping risk-sensitive crude oil prices traction. With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising nearly 1.5% at $39.65, the commodity-related loonie is preserving its strength against its rivals.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that the Canadian economy expanded by 3% on a monthly basis in July as expected.
On the other hand, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis third estimate revealed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter contracted by 31.4%. Moreover, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institue reported that private sector employment in September rose by 749,000, compared to analysts' estimate of 650,000.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3324
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3225
|Daily SMA50
|1.3251
|Daily SMA100
|1.3451
|Daily SMA200
|1.3527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3419
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand.
GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.
Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.