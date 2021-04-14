USD/CAD slumps to 1.2500 as USD selloff intensifies

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD continues to push lower in the American session.
  • US Dollar Index extends slide toward 91.50 on Wednesday.
  • WTI rises more than 4%, trades above $63.

The USD/CAD pair rose to a daily high of 1.2576 during the European trading hours but reversed its direction in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since March 22 at 1.2499, losing 0.24% on a daily basis.

Oil rally, USD selloff drag USD/CAD

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues to weigh on USD/CAD. Despite a modest rebound witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its slide after breaking below 92.00 and touched its worst level in more than three weeks at 91.57. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.26% at 91.60.

While speaking at an event organized by the Economic Club of Washington, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said the market should focus on the outcomes rather than the last dot plot. Powell further noted that it was likely for the Fed to start tapering the QE before going for a rate hike. 

On the other hand, the sharp upsurge witnessed in crude oil prices is providing a boost to the commodity-related loonie. After the data published by the US Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil inventories in the US declined by 5.9 million barrels in the week ending April 9, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) shot higher. Currently, WTI is trading at $63.20, rising 4.5% on a daily basis.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2502
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.2534
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2553
Daily SMA50 1.2609
Daily SMA100 1.2699
Daily SMA200 1.2972
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.263
Previous Daily Low 1.2527
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2703

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

