USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.2700s amid softer USD/uptick in oil prices

- USD/CAD met with a fresh supply on Wednesday and once again failed near the 1.2780-1.2785 area.
- An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid subdued USD demand.
- A generally positive risk tone turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2725 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.2780-1.2785 supply zone and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and attracted fresh selling around the major.
The fact that sanctions on Russia were not as bad as feared helped ease the nervousness over the situation in Ukraine and helped ease the nervousness over the situation in Ukraine. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets. That said, the risk of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine kept a lid on the market optimism.
Russian President Vladimir Putin upped the ante on Monday by recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and allowing troops to enter the area to maintain peace. Moreover, Russia's upper house voted in favour of giving Putin the authority to deploy forces abroad. This lifted crude oil prices, which benefitted the Canadian dollar and weighed on the USD/CAD pair.
The mixed fundamental backdrop might hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada. That said, fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga will influence the USD. This, along with oil price dynamics, should produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2718
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.2629
|Daily SMA200
|1.2549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 amid better mood
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1300 amid a better market mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. The risk sentiment is leaning positive following an important pivot in the diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 ahead of BOE MPR hearings
GBP/USD is struggling to extend gains above 1.3600 amid looming Brexit and geopolitical risks, despite the risk-on mood. Brexit talks to continue on a more regular basis while the UK leads in levying extra sanctions on Russia.
Gold: Recapturing $1,901 is critical to resume Ukraine crisis-led uptrend
Gold price eases amid calmer risk tone but Russia-Ukraine tensions remain supportive. All eyes on the G7 meeting, additional Western sanctions if Russia goes for a full-scale invasion.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
With markets across Asia tumbling on Tuesday amid the escalating threat of war, there is a spooky air of calm in Asian markets on Wednesday.