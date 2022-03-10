USD/CAD slides further below 1.2800 amid rallying oil prices, softer USD

- USD/CAD met with a fresh supply on Thursday and turned lower for the second straight day.
- A fresh leg up in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted downward pressure on the pair.
- The post-ECB buying around the euro weighed on the USD and contributed to the selling bias.
- Mostly in-line US CPI, the risk-off impulse should help limit losses for the buck and the major.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to a three-day low, around the 1.2780 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains, instead met with a fresh supply near the 1.2840 region on Thursday and drifted into the negative territory for the second successive day. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks triggered a fresh leg up in crude oil prices. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the post-ECB buying around the shared currency dragged the US dollar to a one-week low and further contributed to the pair's intraday decline. That said, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven US dollar, which was further supported by mostly in-line US consumer inflation figures. This could extend some support to the USD/CAD pair and help limit any deeper losses.
In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline US CPI accelerated to a new 40-year high level of 7.9% in February. The monthly print also matched consensus estimates and rose 0.8% during the reported month from the 0.6% recorded in January. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased a bit to 0.5% in February from the 0.6% previous, though the yearly rate climbed to 6.4% from 6.0% in January.
The data added to worries about a major inflationary shock, which was evident from an intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook and the worsening situation in Ukraine should revive demand for the USD. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of fresh buying around the USD/CAD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped near the 1.2900 round-figure mark and placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. With Thursday's key data out of the way, the focus shifts back to developments surrounding the Russia-Ukrain saga, which should continue to infuse volatility in the FX market.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2741
|Daily SMA50
|1.2686
|Daily SMA100
|1.2663
|Daily SMA200
|1.2586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2895
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2804
|Previous Weekly High
|1.281
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2587
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
