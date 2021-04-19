USD/CAD slides further below 1.2500, closer to multi-week lows amid weaker USD

- The prevalent USD bearish sentiment prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- Reduced Fed rate hike bets, sliding US bond yields continued undermining the greenback.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downfall.
The USD witnessed some selling during the early European session and dragged the USD/CAD pair below the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The pair has now dropped back closer to multi-week lows touched last Thursday and was last seen hovering around the 1.2485 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with a fresh supply near the 1.2525-30 area and turned lower for the second consecutive session on Monday. This marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
Despite the incoming strong US economic data, investors seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This was evident from the recent decline in the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond, which retreated further from over one-year tops touched in March and sank to 1.5280% last week.
Meanwhile, renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections globally took its toll on the global risk sentiment, though failed to provide any respite to the safe-haven USD. Even a subdued action around crude oil prices, which tend to influence the commodity-linked loonie, also did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, weakness back below the 1.2500 mark adds credence to last week's bearish breakthrough a short-term trading range and supports prospects for a further decline. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards the 1.2400 mark, en-route multi-year lows near the 1.2365 region, looks a distinct possibility amid an empty economic docket.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2487
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2562
|Daily SMA50
|1.2593
|Daily SMA100
|1.2684
|Daily SMA200
|1.2957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2494
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.