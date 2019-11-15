USD/CAD reverses an early dip, back near mid-1.3200s

- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped bounce off lows.
- A pullback in oil prices weighed on the Loonie and remained supportive.
- Traders now look forward to US retail sales for some short-term impetus.
The USD/CAD pair reversed an early dip back closer to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.3200s.
The pair extended the previous session's late pullback from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through weakness during the Asian session on Friday. However, a combination of factors that helped find some support just ahead of the weekly lows around the 1.3215 region.
Trade optimism, falling oil prices remain supportive
The overnight comments by the White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, saying that there has been “very good progress,” and that a US-China trade agreement was close, revived hopes of an imminent US-China trade deal and provided a strong boost to investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
The risk-on mood was evident from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US Dollar. This coupled with a modest intraday pullback in crude oil prices further undermined the commodity-linked currency – Loonie and contributed to the pair's rebound of around 30 pips.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the pair continues to face stiff resistance near a technically significant moving average. Moving ahead, Friday's release of the US retail sales data will now be looked upon for some meaningful impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3247
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3149
|Daily SMA50
|1.3208
|Daily SMA100
|1.32
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3255
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3296
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?