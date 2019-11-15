USD/CAD reverses an early dip, back near mid-1.3200s

  • Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped bounce off lows.
  • A pullback in oil prices weighed on the Loonie and remained supportive.
  • Traders now look forward to US retail sales for some short-term impetus.

The USD/CAD pair reversed an early dip back closer to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.3200s.
 
The pair extended the previous session's late pullback from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through weakness during the Asian session on Friday. However, a combination of factors that helped find some support just ahead of the weekly lows around the 1.3215 region.

Trade optimism, falling oil prices remain supportive

The overnight comments by the White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, saying that there has been “very good progress,” and that a US-China trade agreement was close, revived hopes of an imminent US-China trade deal and provided a strong boost to investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
 
The risk-on mood was evident from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US Dollar. This coupled with a modest intraday pullback in crude oil prices further undermined the commodity-linked currency – Loonie and contributed to the pair's rebound of around 30 pips.
 
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the pair continues to face stiff resistance near a technically significant moving average. Moving ahead, Friday's release of the US retail sales data will now be looked upon for some meaningful impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3247
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.3208
Daily SMA100 1.32
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.3244
Previous Weekly High 1.3238
Previous Weekly Low 1.3114
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3262
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

