USD/CAD retreats from session highs, trades around 1.3250 ahead of US CPI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index loses traction in the last hour.
  • WTI clings to small daily gains near $55 handle.
  • Coming up: Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from US.

The USD/CAD pair started the week in a calm manner and closed the day with small gains above the 1.32 handle before stretching higher on Tuesday. After reaching a session high of 1.3265, however, the pair reversed its direction and started to retrace its daily advance. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 1.3250.

Following Monday's sharp drop, the 10-year US Treasury bond has gone into a consolidation phase and allowed the Greenback to stage a technical correction. Nevertheless, in the absence of fundamental drivers, the US Dollar Index, which rose to 97.64 earlier in the session, turned flat on the day at 97.40 to cause the bullish pressure to lose strength.

Eyes on US inflation data

In the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its inflation report. Markets expect the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) that excludes volatile food and energy prices to remain unchanged at 2.1% on a yearly basis in July. A softer-than-expected CPI reading could weigh on the USD and force the pair to edge lower toward the 1.32 handle.

On the other hand, after posting daily gains for the third straight trading day on Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is clinging to small gains near $55 ahead of the weekly crude oil stock report published by the American Petroleum Institue and helps the commodity-related Loonie stay resilient against its American counterpart.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3253
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3168
Daily SMA50 1.319
Daily SMA100 1.3304
Daily SMA200 1.331
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3251
Previous Daily Low 1.3203
Previous Weekly High 1.3345
Previous Weekly Low 1.3178
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3232
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3212
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.326
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3307

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.1200 on disappointing German data

EUR/USD pressured around 1.1200 on disappointing German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points, below expectations. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise

GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but still down on the day. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off

USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off

The USD/JPY bears are seen making another attempt towards the 105 handle, as risk-off sentiment dominates the European trading amid global slowdown fears and Hong Kong protests among other global concerns.

USD/JPY News

Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety

Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety

Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.

Gold News

US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar

US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar

The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  