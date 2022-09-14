- USD/CAD surrenders modest intraday gains to the 1.3200 neighbourhood, or a one-week high.
- A positive risk tone weighs on the safe-haven greenback and exerts some downward pressure.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and recession fears warrant caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move to a one-week high set earlier this Wednesday and retreats to the 1.3160-1.3165 area during the first half of the European session. The pullback is sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
A recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - seems to weigh on the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, an intraday bounce in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie and exerts some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to tame inflation should continue to act as a tailwind for the buck.
Investors started pricing in the possibility of a full 1% rate hike at the next FOMC policy meeting on September 20-21 following the release of stronger US consumer inflation data on Tuesday. This is reinforced by a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on rate-sensitive two-year US government bonds climbs to an almost 15-year high and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note holds steady just below the YTD peak touched in June.
The prospects for faster rate hikes by the US central bank, along with economic headwinds stemming from fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, have raised concerns about a global recession. Concerns that a deeper economic downturn will dent fuel demand should keep a lid on oil prices, which, in turn, should weigh on the Canadian dollar and offer support to the USD/CAD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the previous day's solid recovery of over 200 pips from the vicinity of mid-1.2900s has run out of steam. Market participants now look forward to the US Producer Price Index (PPI), which, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD.
Apart from this, traders will also take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and any intraday downfall is more likely to remain limited. Bulls, however, might wait for sustained strength beyond the 1.3200 mark before positioning for further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.316
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3051
|Daily SMA50
|1.2959
|Daily SMA100
|1.2898
|Daily SMA200
|1.2788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2954
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3038
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3461
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
