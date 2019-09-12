USD/CAD retreats farther from weekly tops, below 1.3200 handle

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight bullish attempt to weekly tops.
- A modest USD pullback/rising Oil prices seemed to exert fresh pressure.
- Traders look forward to the US CPI figure for short-term opportunities.
The USD/CAD pair remained under some selling pressure through the early European session on Thursday and retreated farther from weekly tops set in the previous session.
A combination of supporting factors prompted some near-term short-covering move and led to a strong up-move of around 85-pips on Wednesday. A strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields - encouraging signs for US-China trade development - lifted the US Dollar to one-week tops.
USD/Oil price dynamics influencing the move
This coupled with a sharp intraday fall in Crude Oil prices, despite a larger-than-expected draw in the US inventories, further undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and collaborated to the pair's intraday upswing back above 50-day SMA barrier near the 1.3200 round figure mark.
However, a modest USD pullback from one-week tops, weighed down by the US President Donald Trump's latest criticism over the Fed's monetary policy stance, coupled with some renewed strength in Oil prices exerted some fresh downward pressure on Thursday.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures - will now be looked upon for some fresh trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3268
|Daily SMA50
|1.3197
|Daily SMA100
|1.3282
|Daily SMA200
|1.3314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3215
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3139
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
