USD/CAD retreats below 1.2600 in choppy session

- USD/CAD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.30.
- WTI posts modest losses after closing the previous two trading days in the green.
After rising for two straight days and touching its highest level in a week at 1.2636 on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.2595.
DXY turns south as US T-bond yields slide
On Wednesday, the greenback gathered strength against its rivals as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 1% on the day. With the US Dollar Index (DXY) staging a rebound, USD/CAD managed to close in the positive territory.
On Thursday, however, the DXY came under renewed bearish pressure with the 10-year US T-bond yield erasing the majority of Wednesday's gains and made it difficult for USD/CAD to continue to push higher. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.2% at 92.23.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is posting small daily losses around $59.50, limiting USD/CAD's downside for the time being.
Later in the session, the US Department of Labors weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be looked upon for fresh impetus. A better-than-expected reading could provide a boost to Wall Street's main indexes and force the USD to remain on the back foot in the second half of the day. Additionally, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at 1600 GMT. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2595
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.254
|Daily SMA50
|1.2631
|Daily SMA100
|1.2719
|Daily SMA200
|1.2993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2635
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2563
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.19 ahead of data, Powell
EUR/USD is off its highs near 1.19. After the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy, a speech by Chair Powell is awaited. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are also on the radar.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD climbs to three-week tops, above $1,745 ahead of Powell
Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and assisted gold to regain traction on Thursday. Acceptance above 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart supports prospects for further gains. A sustained move beyond the $1,760-65 hurdle will confirm a bullish double-bottom breakout.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.