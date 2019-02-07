USD/CAD retraces early drop, turns flat on the day above 1.31

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil rally loses steam on Tuesday, WTI eases below $59.
  • US Dollar Index goes into consolidation below 97 following Monday's upsurge.
  • Coming up: June Markit Manufacturing PMI from Canada.

The USD/CAD pair dropped toward the 1.31 mark earlier in the day but didn't have a tough time finding support in that area. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3127.

With the U.S. and China deciding to restart trade talks following the meeting between President Trump and President Xi over the weekend at the G20, crude oil started the week on a positive note and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose above the $60 mark for the first time since the last week of May. However, with OPEC+ looking to extend the output cut for nine more months, WTI lost its traction and dropped below $58 to make it difficult for the loonie to stay resilient against the dollar.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which rose sharply Monday on the back of rising T-bond yields and upbeat Manufacturing PMI data, seems to be staying in a consolidation phase below the 97 mark on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers.

Later in the session, markets will be paying close attention the IHS Markit's final reading of June Manufacturing PMI for Canada. Markets expect the PMI to come in at 49 in June to show a contraction in the sector.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3125
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.3134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3268
Daily SMA50 1.3382
Daily SMA100 1.3351
Daily SMA200 1.3292
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3147
Previous Daily Low 1.3075
Previous Weekly High 1.3218
Previous Weekly Low 1.306
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3234

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

