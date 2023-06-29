- Strong GDP and jobless claims data drive US Dollar, yet USD/CAD records marginal losses.
- Fed’s signal of two more rate hikes by year’s end boosts odds for a July rate hike to 87%.
- Traders anticipate upcoming GDP data and BoC outlook survey for clues on Canada’s economic health.
USD/CAD registered minuscule losses on Thursday in a session that witnessed the US Dollar (USD) as the strongest currency, which rose on better-than-expected US economic data which failed to boost the USD/CAD. The USD/CAD is trading at 1.3249 after hitting a high of 1.3285.
Bolstered US economic performance fails to boost USD/CAD; market eyes upcoming Canadian data
Key economic indicators of the US economy pushed aside recession fears that reignited during the last week. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter exceeded the prior’s reading of 1.3%, climbed past the 2% market, crushing estimates, sending US Treasury bond yields soaring more than ten basis points. Additional data revealed the tightness of the labor market, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 24 climbed by 239K, below forecasts of 265K, and halted three weeks of rising unemployment claims, suggesting the labor market remains solid, ahead of the following week’s June Nonfarm Payrolls report.
As abovementioned, the US 2-year Treasury bond yield surged toward the 4.9% threshold, while the 10-year note rate, which finished at 3.842%, gained 13 basis points. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, advanced 0.33%, up at 103.302.
Following a robust performance by the US economy over the past month, speculation regarding further monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has increased. In his recent discourse during the Eurozone session, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the consensus of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) regarding the probable implementation of two more rate hikes by the close of the year.
Odds for a 25 bps rate hike in July increased to 87%, while traders shifted their view of only one rate increase as chances for the November meeting augmented to 33.7%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
On the Canadian front, the economic agenda was absent on Thursday. Still, data expected on Friday, like the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Bank of Canada outlook survey, will shed some light on the economic status of Canada. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) would be featured alongside the Consumer Sentiment and the Chicago PMI on the US front.
USD/CAD Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3252
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3288
|Daily SMA50
|1.3433
|Daily SMA100
|1.3498
|Daily SMA200
|1.3517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3189
|Previous Weekly High
|1.327
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.