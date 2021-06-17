USD/CAD renews six-week highs above 1.2300 ahead of mid-tier data

- USD/CAD builds on Wednesday's strong gains, breaks above 1.2300.
- Broad-based USD strength remains intact ahead of mid-tier data on Thursday.
- WTI clings to modest daily gains around $72.00.
After rising sharply during the American trading hours and closing in the positive territory on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early May at 1.2346 on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.2335.
DXY continues to push higher toward 92.00
The unabated USD strength remains the primary market theme following the hawkish shift seen in the FOMC's policy outlook. In its updates Summary of Economic Projections, the so-called dot plot, the Fed revealed that the number of policymakers who expect a lift-off in policy rate from zero in 2023 rose to 13 from seven in March.
During the press conference, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a more cautious tone with regards to the inflation outlook and said that they are not dismissing the possibility that inflation will stay high for longer than they forecast.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, gained nearly 1% on a daily basis and extended its rally on Thursday. Currently, the DXY is at its highest level in two months at 91.78, rising 0.43% on the day.
Later in the session, the ADP Employment Change for May will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is posting small daily gains around $72, possibly helping the commodity-related loonie limit its losses for the time being.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2337
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2102
|Daily SMA50
|1.2242
|Daily SMA100
|1.2436
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2284
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.