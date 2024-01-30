USD/CAD remains under pressure above 1.3500, Canadian GDP, Fed rate decision eyed

- USD/CAD trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive day, near 1.3410.
- Economists expect the first rate cut to occur in May or June, though a cut at the Fed’s March meeting is not off the table.
- Canada is expected to see a slight expansion in November GDP growth numbers.
The USD/CAD pair remains under selling pressure during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for November will be due on Wednesday, which is forecast to expand by 0.1% MoM. The attention will shift to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, with no change in rate expected. At press time, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3510, down 0.01% for the day.
The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for December, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose by 0.2% on the month from 0.1% in the previous reading and increased by 2.9% on a yearly basis from the previous reading of 3.2%. On Monday, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for January came in at -27.4 versus -10.4 prior. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Most economists expect the first rate cut to occur in May or June, though a cut at the Fed’s March meeting is not off the table.
Apart from this, the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might boost the safe haven currency like the Greenback. Early Tuesday, Sky News reported that US President Joe Biden is likely to authorize US military action in the Middle East as early as Monday night after three American troops were killed and dozens more were injured in an overnight drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border on Friday.
On the Loonie front, Canada is expected to see a slight expansion in November GDP growth numbers. The GDP figure is projected to grow by 0.1% compared to the flat 0.0% in October. Meanwhile, a rise in oil prices might lift the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants will closely watch the Fed’s upcoming rate decision and monetary policy statement at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from the press conference and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3408
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.341
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3426
|Daily SMA50
|1.345
|Daily SMA100
|1.3557
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3469
|Previous Daily Low
|1.341
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3535
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3414
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3509
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6600 despite poor Australian data, geopolitical woes
AUD/USD is holding gains above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Tuesday, shrugging off dismal Australian Retail Sales data. The pair also stands resilient to escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions, as a broad US Dollar weakness underpins. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 147.50 amid weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY is off the low but remains on the back foot below 147.50 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen draws some haven flows on deepening geopolitical tensions while the US Dollar stays weak amid pre-Fed decision positioning. Focus shifts to US jobs data due later in the day.
Gold holds steady amid geopolitical tensions
Gold price stood firm on Monday, gaining more than 0.70%, sponsored by rising tensions in the Middle East alongside the Greenback pairing its earlier gains during the day. The XAU/USD exchanges hands around $2031.60, down by 0.07%, after bouncing from a weekly low of $2017.92 yesterday.
Cardano price could rise 15% as shark and whale wallets resurface
Cardano is confronting a formidable barrier as it attempts a recovery rally. It joins the broader crypto market which is trying to recover from a steep crash. According to Santiment, large holders may have something to do with the ADA move north with on-chain metrics to show for it.
Fed balance sheet reveals it was a half-hearted inflation fight
It appears more and more likely that the Federal Reserve is poised to completely abandon any pretense of fighting inflation, despite the fact CPI remains well above the 2% target.