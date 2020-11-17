USD/CAD remains stuck in narrow band below 1.3100

- USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday.
- WTI trades with modest losses as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting.
- US Dollar Index stays under pressure ahead of US data.
After closing the first day of the week deep in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.3088.
Crude oil loses traction after Monday's rally
Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism at the start of the week revived hopes for a steady recovery in global energy demand and helped crude oil prices push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained more than 3% on Monday and provided a boost to the commodity-related loonie.
On Tuesday, the WTI is trading in the negative territory above $41 as investors are waiting for OPEC+ to announce its decision on extended output cuts after the meeting.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is extending its slide for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, not allowing the pair to turn north. Ahead of Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from the US, the DXY is down 0.3% on the day at 92.35.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes could open in the negative territory. A selloff in US stocks could support the USD in the second half of the day and pave the way for a rebound in USD/CAD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3083
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.315
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3276
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3142
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 amid reports that the EU and the UK are nearing a trade deal. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.