USD/CAD remains stuck in narrow band below 1.3100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday.
  • WTI trades with modest losses as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting.
  • US Dollar Index stays under pressure ahead of US data.

After closing the first day of the week deep in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.3088.

Crude oil loses traction after Monday's rally

Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism at the start of the week revived hopes for a steady recovery in global energy demand and helped crude oil prices push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained more than 3% on Monday and provided a boost to the commodity-related loonie.

On Tuesday, the WTI is trading in the negative territory above $41 as investors are waiting for OPEC+ to announce its decision on extended output cuts after the meeting.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is extending its slide for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, not allowing the pair to turn north. Ahead of Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from the US, the DXY is down 0.3% on the day at 92.35.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes could open in the negative territory. A selloff in US stocks could support the USD in the second half of the day and pave the way for a rebound in USD/CAD.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3083
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.315
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3276
Daily SMA200 1.3537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3142
Previous Daily Low 1.3066
Previous Weekly High 1.3173
Previous Weekly Low 1.2928
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3095
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

