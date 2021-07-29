USD/CAD remains pressurized below 1.2500 ahead of Canadian GDP

- USD/CAD prints losses for the previous two sessions consecutively.
- US dollar tests the one-month low on disappointing economic data.
- The Canadian dollar gains on the BOC reaffirmation to control inflation.
USD/CAD extends the previous session’s losses in the early Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative outlook.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2443, down 0.01% for the day.
The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback after the Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem said that “ the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic” in a Financial post.
The optimism was also boosted by the higher crude oil prices that traded at a two-week high above $73.00 amid a larger than expected inventory draw and expectations of stronger demand.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals stands lower at 91.88%.
The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came at 6.5% in Q2, much below the market forecasts of 8.5%. The rapid spread of the Delta variant, supply-chain disruptions, and shortage of labor were expected to weigh on the growth prospects of the rest of the year.
As for now, investors await the slew of economic data; the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), US Personal Spending and Income data, and Personal Price Expenditure Index (PCE) data to take fresh trading impetus.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2444
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|1.2531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2525
|Daily SMA50
|1.2321
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2516
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.255
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2571
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2674
