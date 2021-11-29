USD/CAD remains on the defensive below mid-1.2700s

- Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for USD/CAD.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit losses.
- The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and remained confined in a range below mid-1.2700s.
The pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new week and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the 1.2800 mark, or the highest level since September 22. Crude oil prices rebounded sharply on Monday and underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, views that Friday's slump in the global financial markets – triggered by concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant – was overdone led to a strong recovery in the risk sentiment. The risk-on impulse led to a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which revived the US dollar demand and helped limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the latest COVID-19 jitters might have forced investors to reassess the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This seemed to have held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to gain any meaningful traction. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive traders.
Monday's US economic docket features the only release of Pending Home Sales data later during the early North American session, though might do little to provide any impetus. Hence, the focus will remain on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, which will play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and demand for the safe-haven USD.
Apart from this, the US bond yields will also influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2551
|Daily SMA50
|1.2534
|Daily SMA100
|1.2566
|Daily SMA200
|1.2472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.28
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2628
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 amid firmer yields, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1250, reversing 2021’s biggest daily gains as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields. Global scientists, policymakers placate fears of Omicron even as national border checks return to the table. German inflation, central bankers’ speeches eyed.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3350 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, lacking any firm directional bias heading into the European session. Renewed USD buying acts as a headwind for the major amid Brexit and covid-related uncertainties. Expectations for a BoE rate hike limit the downside.
Gold climbs back to $1,800 mark, upside potential seems limited
The precious metal regained positive traction on Monday and inched closer to the $1,800 mark. Concerns about the new COVID-19 variant benefitted the metal safe-haven status.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?