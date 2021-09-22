USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2800 mark, focus on FOMC decision

- A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD on Wednesday.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid weaker USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit losses.
- The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to rebound few pips from daily lows. The pair was last seen trading just below the 1.2800 mark, down over 0.15% for the day.
A combination of factors failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on the previous day's rebound from the 1.2745-40 region, instead prompted fresh selling on Wednesday. The risk-on impulse in the markets weighed on the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, bullish oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some pressure on the major.
China's struggling property giant Evergrande Group said it would pay the bond interest due on Thursday and eased immediate fears about a messy corporate collapse. This, in turn, boosted the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets and dented demand for the perceived safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices built on the overnight modest gains and rallied around 1.5% on Wednesday amid signs of tight supply and improving demand. Tuesday's figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed US crude stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels last week. Traders now look forward to the official data on Wednesday to confirm the drop.
Nevertheless, rising crude oil prices acted as a tailwind for the Canadian dollar and contributed to the USD/CAD pair's intraday decline. The downside, however, seems limited as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session.
Investors will look for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. Apart from this, the updated economic projections and the so-called dot plot will play a key role in influencing the greenback in the near term. This, along with oil price dynamics, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2796
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2656
|Daily SMA50
|1.2612
|Daily SMA100
|1.2416
|Daily SMA200
|1.2525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2743
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.291
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2972
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.