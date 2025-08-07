USD/CAD remains below 1.3750 due dovish Fedspeaks, US Initial Jobless Claims eyed

- USD/CAD depreciates ahead of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims release due on Thursday.
- The US Dollar struggles as Fed officials indicated that monetary policy adjustments have become appropriate amid rising employment concerns.
- Markets will be watching Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index later in the day, ahead of Friday’s labor market report.
USD/CAD extends its losing streak for the fifth successive day, trading around 1.3740 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) extends its gains ahead of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims release due later in the North American session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the second consecutive day and trading around 98.10 at the time of writing. Last week’s weaker-than-expected employment report reinforced expectations for a rate cut in September, with another possible in December.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, and Fed Governor Lisa Cook stated on Wednesday that monetary policy adjustments have become appropriate amid growing labor market concerns.
Market sentiment remains cautious after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will appoint the Fed’s Chair and Kugler’s replacement by the end of the week. Trump is considering White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and two other candidates for the Fed’s highest post. He confirmed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not his choice for the Fed’s Chair.
In Canada, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July will be eyed later in the day. Focus will turn toward the labor market data, which is scheduled to be released on Friday. Signs of a cooling labor market would likely lead traders to increase bets on the Bank of Canada (BoC) resuming monetary policy easing.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD inches higher toward 1.3400 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is grinding higher toward 1.3400 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair sees some repositioning trades ahead of the expected interest rate cut by the Bank of England later in the day. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Fedspeak also remain in focus.
EUR/USD posts small gains above 1.1650 amid persistent US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD is posting small gains above 1.1650 in the European morning on Thursday, helped by a sustained weakness in the US Dollar. The Greenback suffers from intensifying rate cut bets, concerns over Trump's tariff threats and the Fed's independence. Mixed German industrial and trade figures fail to provide a fresh boost to the Euro.
Gold price clings to gains amid trade jitters; positive risk tone caps gains
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains through the Asian session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying and remains below the $3,400 mark. US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threats revive demand for traditional safe-haven assets and turn out to be a key factor that benefits the bullion.
BoE expected to cut interest rate to 4.0% despite rising inflation
The Bank of England is scheduled to announce its decision on monetary policy this Thursday, and market participants anticipate a 25 bps interest rate cut from the current 4.25% to 4.0%. Financial markets also anticipate seven out of nine Monetary Policy Committee members will vote for an interest rate cut comparing to just three voting for the decision in the previous meeting.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.