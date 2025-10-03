USD/CAD remains above 1.3950 near five-month highs

USD/CAD moves little after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3960 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair hovers around the five-month high of 1.3986, reached on Thursday, as the US Dollar (USD) advances, as traders largely shrug off concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown.

The immediate effect of a partial US government shutdown is likely to be a delay in key US macro releases, including the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday.

The shutdown is expected to continue until next week. Senate Democrats are poised to vote against a GOP-backed short-term funding bill again tomorrow, and the Senate is unlikely to meet this weekend.

The weakness in the US labor market boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December.

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 in September, marking the eighth consecutive month of contraction and underscoring continued weakness in new orders and output. The slowdown strengthens expectations for further monetary easing by the Bank of Canada (BoC), following its September rate cut. Moreover, the Summary of Deliberations indicated policymakers remain open to additional reductions should downside risks persist.