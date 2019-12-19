USD/CAD registers small recovery gains after finding support near 1.3100

- Disappointing sales data from Canada weighs on CAD.
- WTI extends winning streak into sixth day on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to advance beyond 97.50.
After dropping to 1.3100 for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair staged a technical recovery on Thursday and looks to close the day with small gains above 1.3120.
CAD fails to capitalize on oil rally
Although crude oil prices continued to push higher with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate renewing its multi-month highs near $61.40, the CAD struggled to gather strength amid the disappointing data. Wholesale Sales in Canada declined by 1.1% in October to come in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday.
On the other hand, the greenback's uninspiring performance made it difficult for the pair to extend its rebound.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey revealed that the manufacturing activity in the region was virtually flat in December with the headline Diffusion Index dropping to 0.3 from 10.4 in November. Resurfacing concerns over a protracted slowdown in the US manufacturing sector weighed on the greenback.
After rising toward the 97.50 mark earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index lost its traction and was last down 0.06% on the day at 97.34.
On Friday, Retail Sales data from Canada and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final estimate of the third-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be looked upon by the participants for a final catalyst before markets turn subdued heading into the Christmas break.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3234
|Daily SMA50
|1.3198
|Daily SMA100
|1.3232
|Daily SMA200
|1.3272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.315
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.323
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
