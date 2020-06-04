USD/CAD refreshes session tops, around 1.3535 region post-US/Canadian data

- USD/CAD once again defends 200-DMA and stages a goodish intraday bounce.
- Worsening US-China relations extended some support to the safe-haven USD.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh three-month lows, around the 1.3470-65 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered over 60-70 pips thereafter.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed some aggressive selling on the back of a strong rally in the shared currency post-ECB announcement. Some renewed USD weakness turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
However, a weaker tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and helped limit the fall. The pair once again attracted some dip-buying near the very important 200-day SMA and was last seen trading near session tops, around the 1.3530 region.
Meanwhile, concerns about a further escalation in tensions between the USD and China extended some support to the greenback's safe-haven status. On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims came in higher-than-expected and did little to impress the USD bulls.
From Canada, the monthly trade balance data came in to show a deficit of C$ 3.25 billion for April as compared to C$ 2.36 billion expected and C$ 1.53 billion previous. The economic data failed to provide any meaningful impetus, albeit remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
Given that the pair has been showing some resilience near a technically significant moving average, the set-up now supports prospects for some near-term short-covering move. Hence, a move towards the 1.3570-80 supply zone, en-route the 1.3600 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3522
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3882
|Daily SMA50
|1.3987
|Daily SMA100
|1.3734
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3572
|Previous Daily Low
|1.348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3644
