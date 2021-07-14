USD/CAD recovers to 1.2500 following BoC's policy announcements

- USD/CAD trades in the negative territory near 1.2500.
- Bank of Canada reduced weekly asset purchases by C$1 billion.
- Focus shifts to BoC Governor Tiff Macklem's press conference.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.2434 with the initial reaction to the Bank of Canada's (BoC) monetary policy announcements but didn't have a difficult staging a recovery. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.2496.
BoC tapers QE, CAD fails to capitalize
In a widely expected decision, the BoC left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% after its July meeting and reduced the target of weekly net asset purchases of the government of Canada bonds to C$2 billion from C$3 billion. Despite this hawkish step, the BoC adopted a relatively cautious tone in its policy statement and hurt the CAD.
"Recent spread of new COVID-19 variants is a growing concern, especially for regions where vaccinations rates remain low," the policy statement read. Additionally, the bank lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast to 6% from 6.5% in April.
At 1515 GMT, BoC Governor Ticc Macklem will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook in a press conference.
On the other hand, the broad-based USD weakness is forcing USD/CAD to stay in the negative territory. Earlier in the session, the US Federal Reserve published FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's prepared remarks for delivery at a two-day congressional hearing that will start on Wednesday at 1600 GMT.
Powell is set to note that the job market is still a ways off from the progress needed to begin the bond-buying taper. Furthermore, the chairman will reiterate that the monetary policy will continue to deliver powerful support until the economic recovery is complete. Currently, the US Dollar Index is down 0.36% on the day at 92.43.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2504
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.239
|Daily SMA50
|1.222
|Daily SMA100
|1.2375
|Daily SMA200
|1.2636
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2442
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2303
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.
XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected.