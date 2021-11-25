USD/CAD rebounds from multi-day low, climbs to 1.2665-70 region

- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and assisted USD/CAD to reverse an early dip.
- Hawkish Fed expectations helped cushion the USD downside and extended some support.
- The set-up favours bullish trades and supports prospects for a move to the 1.2700 mark.
The USD/CAD pair quickly recovered around 25-30 pips from the early European session low and shot to the 1.2665-70 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some buying near the 1.2640 area on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from the highest level since late September. Crude oil prices moved further away from a weekly high touched the previous day and undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed helped limit any meaningful US dollar profit-taking slide and further extended some support to the USD/CAD pair. The markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual Fed rate hike move by July 2022 amid persistent inflationary pressures. The bets were reinforced by the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday.
In fact, policymakers were open to speeding up the tapering of the bond-buying program and moving quickly to raise interest rates if high inflation persists. This followed the release of the US PCE Price Index for October, which accelerated to the highest level since December 1990. The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, investors might be reluctant to place aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair seems poised to reclaim the 1.2700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move back towards testing the recent swing high, around the 1.2745-50 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2668
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2662
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2516
|Daily SMA50
|1.2534
|Daily SMA100
|1.2562
|Daily SMA200
|1.2471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.271
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2651
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2663
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2493
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
