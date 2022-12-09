- USD/CAD bounces off 50 DMA support and recovers a part of the overnight losses.
- Bearish crude oil prices undermine the Loonie and offer some support to the major.
- A combination of factors weighs on the USD and might cap the upside for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair manages to defend the 50-day SMA and attracts some buyers near the 1.3570-1.3565 area on the last day of the week. Spot prices move back above the 1.3600 mark during the first half of the European session and reverse a part of the previous day's retracement slide from a one-month high.
Crude oil prices languish near the YTD low amid worries that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand. Apart from this, a dovish 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of Canada earlier this week is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The upside potential, meanwhile, seems limited amid the prevalent selling bias around the US Dollar.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, has now dropped back closer to a multi-month low and is pressured by a combination of factors. The latest optimism over the easing of COVID-19 curbs in China remains supportive of the recent recovery in the global risk sentiment. This, along with bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes, weighs on the USD.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening and are pricing in a relatively smaller 50 bps lift-off at next week's FOMC meeting. The expectations contribute to the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which might hold back the USD bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket features the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.362
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3435
|Daily SMA50
|1.3569
|Daily SMA100
|1.3323
|Daily SMA200
|1.3048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3689
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses toward 1.0550 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is paring back gains toward 1.0550 in the early European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields despite an upbeat risk tone. Investors await the US PPI and inflation expectations data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2200 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is dropping back toward 1.2200, unable to sustain at higher levels on Friday. The Cable surrenders gains as the US Dollar finds fresh demand amid a recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US economic data are eagerly awaited.
Gold set to retest $1,810 ahead of key United States data
Gold price recaptures a 200-Daily Moving Average on the road to recovery. US Dollar extends decline with Treasury bond yields ahead of top-tier United States data. Gold price targets multi-month highs above $1,800 amid a bullish daily technical setup.
Can Shanghai hard fork propel Ethereum price to $1,500
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a strong comeback as it follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps. However, there seems to be another cause why ETH has a higher probability of continuing this uptrend - the Shanghai hard fork.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Dollar set to decline on falling inflation expectations Premium
The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index stood at a low level of 56.8 points in November, and economists expect another slide to 53.3 in the preliminary read for December.