USD/CAD rebounds after dropping toward 1.2000, looks to close the day flat

- USD/CAD touched its lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday.
- Rising crude oil prices provided a boost to CAD.
- US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 90.00.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.2050, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since June 2015 at 1.2005. In the late American session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen trading flat on a daily basis at 1.2056.
CAD capitalizes on rising crude oil prices
Earlier in the day, the sharp upsurge witnessed in crude oil prices provided a boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since October 2018 at $68.85 on Tuesday before losing its traction. Currently, WTI is still up 1.15% on the day at $67.70.
Meanwhile, the data from Canada showed that the real GDP expanded by 1.1% in March, compared to analysts estimate of 1%, and the Markit Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 57 in May to miss the market expectation of 57.9.
On the other hand, the ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US improved to 61.2 in May, beating analysts' estimate of 60.5. Despite the upbeat data, the greenback struggled to find demand with Wall Street's main indexes starting the day decisively higher. Nevertheless, the strong rebound in the US Treasury bond yields helped the USD gather strength and triggered a recovery in USD/CAD. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 2% and the US Dollar Index looks to close the day flat around 89.80.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30
|Today daily open
|66.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|65.25
|Daily SMA50
|62.89
|Daily SMA100
|60.67
|Daily SMA200
|51.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.31
|Previous Daily Low
|66.31
|Previous Weekly High
|67.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.59
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|66.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD pulls away from multi-month highs, trades above $1,900
Following Monday's choppy session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and reached its highest level since early January at $1,916.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.