- USD/CAD gained strong positive traction for the second successive day on Friday.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and acted as a tailwind amid stronger USD.
- Investors look forward to Canadian Retail Sales, flash US PMIs for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair added to its intraday gains and shot to its highest level since March 17, around the 1.2680 region during the first half of the European session.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to build on the overnight solid rebound from over a two-week low and gain strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Friday. A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with broad-based US dollar strength, acted as a tailwind for spot prices.
Investors remain worried about slowing fuel demand in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns in China - the world's biggest oil importer - and the prospect of weaker global growth. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed concerns about tight global supply and a potential European Union (EU) embargo on Russian gas, which, in turn, prompted fresh selling around crude oil.
On the other hand, the US dollar climbed to its highest level since March 2020 and continued drawing support from expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting on May 3-4 and also hinted at consecutive increases this year.
The markets were quick to react and started pricing in three straight 50 bps rate hikes, which, in turn, pushed the rate-sensitive 5-year US government bond above 3% for the first time since 2018. The selloff in the US fixed income markets continued on Friday. This, along with the risk-off impulse, further boosted demand for the safe-haven greenback.
Market participants now look forward to the Canadian monthly Retail Sales and the flash US PMI prints for a fresh impetus during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2666
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.2581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2552
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2678
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2458
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
