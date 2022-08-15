In the meantime, WTI dropped on news of China’s economic slowdown, which reignited recession fears across the globe. Confirmation of the aforementioned is the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut its 1-year Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) by ten bps to 2.75%. The PBoC reacted to weaker than estimated data, like Industrial Production and Retail Sales , missing forecasts.

Early in the US session, the New York Fed reported its business conditions for August, also known as the NY Fed Empire State index, tumbled to -31.3, worse than estimations as orders and shipments decelerated.

The USD/CAD is exchanging hands at 1.2896, after opening near its daily lows, reached during the Asian session, at 1.2766, but risk-aversion and broad US dollar strength bolstered the major, extending its gains throughout the day.

The USD/CAD rebounds from around the 200-day EMA and rallies sharply towards its daily high at 1.2934 due to a risk-off impulse spurred by weak Chinese economic data, alongside lower oil prices . WTI price slid 3.50%, below the $90 per barrel, a tailwind for the USD/CAD.

