USD/CAD pulls back from 1.4150 resistance – Société Générale
USD/CAD is retreating after rejecting resistance near 1.4150 and is now moving toward the 200-DMA and key channel support at 1.3930/1.3880. A bounce is possible at this zone, but a break below it would open the door to further losses, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
USD/CAD drifts toward key 200-DMA support
"USD/CAD has retracted after encountering interim hurdle at the upper limit of a multi-month ascending channel and the low of February near 1.4150. It is gradually drifting towards the 200-DMA and the lower band of the channel at 1.3930/1.3880, which is a crucial support."
"Achievement of this zone may result in a short-term bounce. If the pair fails to defend the MA near 1.3930/1.3880, there would be a risk of an extension in decline."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.