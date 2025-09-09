USD/CAD Price Forecast: Stays silent below 1.3800, nine-day EMA

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

The USD/CAD pair may find its initial support at the 50-day EMA of 1.3782, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.3760 and the two-month low of 1.3721, which was recorded on August 7. Further declines would cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the area around the two-month low of 1.3539.

On the upside, the USD/CAD pair is testing the nine-day EMA at 1.3801. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and lead the pair to explore the region around the four-month high at 1.3924, which was recorded on August 22, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3970. Further barrier lies at the five-month high at 1.4016, reached on May 13.

The USD/CAD pair has moved below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is weakening. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned slightly above the 50 level, indicating that bullish bias is in play.

USD/CAD trades around 1.3800 during the European hours on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second consecutive day. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests that the pair consolidates within an ascending channel pattern, indicating that market bias is bullish.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.