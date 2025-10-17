USD/CAD Price Forecast: Hovers around 1.4050 within overbought territory

USD/CAD inches lower after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.4050 during the early European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a persistent bullish bias as the pair is moving upwards within the ascending channel pattern.

The short-term price momentum is stronger as the USD/CAD pair remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at the 70 level, suggesting the USD/CAD pair is trading within an overbought territory and a potential for a downward correction in the near future.

On the upside, the initial barrier lies at the six-month high of 1.4079, reached on October 14. A break above this level would support the pair to test the psychological level of 1.4100, followed by the ascending channel’s upper boundary around 1.4160.

The USD/CAD pair may find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 1.4019, aligned with the lower boundary of the ascending channel. A break below this confluence support zone would weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the 50-day EMA at 1.3890.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart