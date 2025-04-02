USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds above 1.4300, 100-day SMA pivotal support ahead of Trump’s tariffs

- USD/CAD recovers a few pips after touching a fresh weekly low during the Asian session.
- A combination of factors cap the upside ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement.
- The technical setup also warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
The USD/CAD pair reverses an Asian session dip to sub-1.4300 levels or a fresh weekly low touched during the Asian session on Wednesday, and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from the 1.4415 area, or a nearly three-week high. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of US President Donald Trump's tariffs announcement later today.
In the meantime, worries about the potential economic fallout from US tariffs, amid reports that the Trump administration is considering imposing global tariffs of up to 20% on almost all US trading partners, undermine the Canadian Dollar (CAD). That said, the recent move up in Crude Oil prices offers some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. Furthermore, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and cap the upside for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience and bounced off the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. This, along with neutral oscillators on the daily chart, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.4300 mark before placing bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. The subsequent slide has the potential to drag spot prices towards last week's swing low, around the 1.4235 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to prolong its downtrend below the 1.4200 mark, towards testing the year-to-date low, around the 1.4150 region touched on February 14.
On the flip side, any further move up is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.4350 area, above which a bout of a short-covering move should allow spot prices to reclaim the 1.4400 round figure. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and lift the USD/CAD pair towards the 1.4440 intermediate hurdle en route to the 1.4480 region, the 1.4500 psychological mark, and the monthly swing high, around the 1.4545 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0800 on Trump's 'Liberation Day'
EUR/USD keeps the red at around 1.0800 in European trading on Wednesday as investors rush for the safe-haven US Dollar, aniticpating US President Donald Trump’s long-threatened “reciprocal” tariffs package, due to be announced at 20:00 GMT.
GBP/USD trades with caution above 1.2900, awaits Trump’s tariffs reveal
GBP/USD is trading with caution above 1.2900 in the European session on Wednesday, Traders remain wary and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major, anticopating the US 'reciprocal tariffs' announcement on "Liberation Day' at 20:00 GMT.
Gold price stabilizes ahead of Trump's tariffs announcement on “Liberation Day”
Gold price stabilizes just above $3,130 at the time of writing on Wednesday following a mean reversal move the prior day after a fresh all-time high got eked out at $3,149 before closing in negative territory. The Gold rush rally stalled ahead of Trump officially announcing the reciprocal tariff implementation later this Wednesday at the White House
ADP Employment Change projected to show US job growth gaining in March
The US labor market is poised to steal the spotlight this week as concerns over a potential slowdown in economic momentum remain on the rise — an unease fueled by recent signs of slower growth and troubling underlying data, aggravated by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariffs.
Is the US economy headed for a recession?
Leading economists say a recession is more likely than originally expected. With new tariffs set to be launched on April 2, investors and economists are growing more concerned about an economic slowdown or recession.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.