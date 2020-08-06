USD/CAD Price Analysis: The pair may have moved higher today but the downtrend is still intact

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD is trading 0.16% higher on Thursday but there are signs it could move lower again.
  • The pair rejected a resistance zone and formed a bearish candlestick formation on the 4-hour chart.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Despite a small recovery in the greenback on Thursday the pair still looks pretty bearish. After picking up in the EU session once again it seems that when the US market joins the fray the US dollar sells off. This comes despite some relatively positive US data this afternoon as initial jobless claims printed below the aggregate estimate. Although there have been some recent reports that the US government is still stuck on the latest coronavirus aid package.

Looking at the chart now and the price met some resistance at 1.3323. The level is close to the previous consolidation area support area and the bears managed to push the pair down just before it hit the zone marked in blue. If the current 4-hour candle can close below the low of the last one at 1.3267 then there could be another run to the wave low at 1.3233.

The indicators are still on the bearish side. The Relative Strength Index is still under the 50 mark. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines are under the zero line, which is also a bearish trend indication. 

Overall the pair has been in a downtrend since March. Every time there does seem to be some strength in the US dollar the pair manages to find a way for the downtrend to resume. This time the 1.31 support area from the weekly chart (red line) could be the next target for the bears.

USD/CAD downtrend

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3291
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.3267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3459
Daily SMA50 1.3524
Daily SMA100 1.3795
Daily SMA200 1.3528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3331
Previous Daily Low 1.3234
Previous Weekly High 1.346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3331
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3418

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

