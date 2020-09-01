USD/CAD Price Analysis: The pair finds support at 1.30 and the channel low

  • USD/CAD trades 0.23% higher as the greenback bounces back.
  • The pair also found support at the channel support line.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD has been moving higher and this comes off the back of some weakness in oil and a general dollar rebound. The dollar has been selling off heavily in recent weeks and there is nothing to suggest this trend is over just yet. 

Looking at the chart, the channel is marked in black and at the bottom right, the price has clearly bounced off the low. This low also influenced with the 1.30 psychological level which could be important once again in the future. 

The indicators are also turning positive. The Relative Strength Index has moved above the oversold area but is not yet above the 50 mid-level. The MACD has now turned green but the signal lines are still way below the midpoint.

There is lots to do in this pair before we can say the trend has turned. There is a key resistance level at the red line near 1.3150 and if this gets broken it could be another sign that the downtrend may be coming to an end. Lastly, there is another level higher up that should be noted at 1.3250. This zone has been tested five times on this chart alone and might be another sticky point if the bulls do manage to mount an upside challenge.

USD/CAD Channel Technical Analysis

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.308
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3221
Daily SMA50 1.3403
Daily SMA100 1.3626
Daily SMA200 1.3527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3104
Previous Daily Low 1.302
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3178

 

 

